DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Great Place to Work Certificate 2023, which is issued by the American Great Place to Work Institute Certificate, in collaboration with Fortune Magazine.

The award is given to organisations for their excellence in providing the best work environment. DEWA ranked first among government organisations in the UAE and the GCC.

Meanwhile, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, was awarded the Leadership of the Year Award for successful leadership of DEWA, for implementing the highest international standards of excellence in leadership.

The Great Place to Work Institute in the UAE conducted a wide-scale and independent analysis to get employee feedback, as part of a survey about the work environment.

The Institute evaluates work environments and cultures in organisations that achieve excellence and performance.

Al Tayer expressed his happiness with receiving this certification for the fourth time. DEWA won the certificate for the first time in 2019. Al Tayer highlighted that this success reflects DEWA’s ongoing commitment to investing in human resources as the most critical factor for success and excellence and keeping pace with rapid changes to maintain DEWA’s global leadership and excellence.