DEWA wins Innovation in New Collaboration Challenge Award from EFQM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 1st November 2019 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the ‘Innovation in New Collaboration Challenge’ award from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) in its first edition this year. DEWA is the first organisation to participate in the Award from the middle East and the first to win the award globally in the first edition, surpassing over 40 organisations from around the world.

DEWA submitted the Independent Power Producer (IPP) business model, which is a collaboration model that is based on strategic public-private partnership principles. The IPP model has consolidated DEWA’s leading position as a global role model for public-private strategic partnerships.

Since 2014, DEWA has been a pioneer in managing projects based on the IPP model, which has several socio-economic advantages compared to the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. Through this model, DEWA achieved world-class results and set new global records for the price of solar power projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The EFQM jury members decided to publish the submission document presented by DEWA as a global case study. This will allow other organisations around the world to benefit from DEWA’s scientific and innovative approach as well as the impressive results it achieved, through the projects that it implemented using this approach and resulted in higher efficiency and effectiveness.

"We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for receiving this global award. We are guided by the vision of His Highness in our journey to make achievements and contribute to enhancing the UAE’s position to be the world’s leading nation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"Innovation is the cornerstone of our organisational approach. DEWA adopts innovation in all its operations, which contributes to higher efficiency and achieving the best financial and operational results. This is the second time DEWA has won an EFQM award. In 2017, DEWA won the highest award in EFQM Excellence Model, becoming the first organisation outside Europe to receive this prestigious award, and the first in the Award’s history to win it from the first application. DEWA achieved between 750-800 points, leading it to rank in the Platinum category, which includes leading companies and institutions that promote sustainable excellence," added Al Tayer.