UrduPoint.com

DEWA Wins Investors In People - Platinum Category 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 01:00 AM

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Investors in People– Platinum Category 2022, the highest level of the award.

This achievement highlights DEWA’s ongoing commitment to providing a positive, motivational and happy work environment.

DEWA is the only institution on large enterprises level (more than 5,000 employees) that wins the platinum category certificate worldwide (with the exception of the United Kingdom). In addition, DEWA is the only institution on large enterprises level (more than 5,000 employees) that wins the platinum category certificate in the middle East.

DEWA made this achievement after successfully passing the evaluation of the Investors in People assessor from the United Kingdom (UK). This recognition is considered as a global standard that identifies unique practices in human resources to achieve corporate objectives and strategic directions.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “DEWA’s vision is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the happiness of its employees so that they, in turn, can bring happiness to others. We support our staff in their careers and personal lives and provide them with the tools to become effective partners in shaping the future.

We are committed to investing in human resources as the most important factor for success and excellence and keeping pace with rapid changes to maintain DEWA’s global leadership and excellence. DEWA attaches great importance to enhancing Emiratisation in different sectors. It has an integrated strategy to support Emiratisation and prepare Emirati calibre to hold all technical, engineering and managerial positions at DEWA. DEWA continues to attract Emiratis, whether they are experienced or fresh graduates. It also recognises outstanding employees and highlights their creativity, innovations and exceptional efforts. This inspires healthy competition among individuals and teams to enhance DEWA’s competitiveness."

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, stated that winning the Investors in People Award in the Platinum Category is a result of adopting the best international practices that develop the skills and capabilities of its staff, to encourage creativity and innovation, balance their social and professional lives, and adopt excellence as a solid corporate culture and a daily routine.

Dr. Al Akraf highlighted that DEWA won the gold category of the same award in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2019.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Business Water Dubai Rashid Same United Kingdom Middle East 2016 2019 Gold All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

1 hour ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

1 hour ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

1 hour ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

1 hour ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

1 hour ago
 EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.