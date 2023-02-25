DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Investors in People– Platinum Category 2022, the highest level of the award.

This achievement highlights DEWA’s ongoing commitment to providing a positive, motivational and happy work environment.

DEWA is the only institution on large enterprises level (more than 5,000 employees) that wins the platinum category certificate worldwide (with the exception of the United Kingdom). In addition, DEWA is the only institution on large enterprises level (more than 5,000 employees) that wins the platinum category certificate in the middle East.

DEWA made this achievement after successfully passing the evaluation of the Investors in People assessor from the United Kingdom (UK). This recognition is considered as a global standard that identifies unique practices in human resources to achieve corporate objectives and strategic directions.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “DEWA’s vision is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the happiness of its employees so that they, in turn, can bring happiness to others. We support our staff in their careers and personal lives and provide them with the tools to become effective partners in shaping the future.

We are committed to investing in human resources as the most important factor for success and excellence and keeping pace with rapid changes to maintain DEWA’s global leadership and excellence. DEWA attaches great importance to enhancing Emiratisation in different sectors. It has an integrated strategy to support Emiratisation and prepare Emirati calibre to hold all technical, engineering and managerial positions at DEWA. DEWA continues to attract Emiratis, whether they are experienced or fresh graduates. It also recognises outstanding employees and highlights their creativity, innovations and exceptional efforts. This inspires healthy competition among individuals and teams to enhance DEWA’s competitiveness."

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, stated that winning the Investors in People Award in the Platinum Category is a result of adopting the best international practices that develop the skills and capabilities of its staff, to encourage creativity and innovation, balance their social and professional lives, and adopt excellence as a solid corporate culture and a daily routine.

Dr. Al Akraf highlighted that DEWA won the gold category of the same award in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2019.