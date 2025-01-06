DEWA Wins Two Accolades At 2024 International Innovation Awards
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won two accolades at the 2024 International Innovation Awards, organised by Enterprise Asia to recognise outstanding organisations in innovative services, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the promotion of a culture of innovation.
DEWA won both awards in the Service and Solution category for its ‘Automation Mechanism between Meter Data Management System and Head End System via Enterprise Service Bus’ and ‘AlBunya Alraqameya Enterprise Architecture Repository and Portal initiatives.
"We continue our journey of innovation and strengthening DEWA’s position as one of the most innovative and pioneering utilities worldwide. In line with the National Innovation Strategy, DEWA's strategy focuses on enabling a sustainable future for its customers and the communities it serves through innovation and technology. We adopt innovation as an institutional approach and a social culture to provide world-class services and innovative solutions that enrich the quality of life, ensure the happiness and well-being of stakeholders, and reshape the future of utilities," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
The ‘Automation Mechanism between Meter Data Management System and Head End System via Enterprise Service Bus’ initiative improves the reliability and efficiency of transaction control, reducing manual processes and human intervention, and ensuring smart responses in real time.
On the other hand, the ‘AlBunya Alraqameya Enterprise Architecture Repository & Portal’ initiative is designed to enable smart decision-making through innovative engineering information, as well as streamline architecture management and support strategic alignment across the organisation, leading to optimised operations and the achievement of organisational agility.
