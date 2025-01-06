Open Menu

DEWA Wins Two Accolades At 2024 International Innovation Awards

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won two accolades at the 2024 International Innovation Awards, organised by Enterprise Asia to recognise outstanding organisations in innovative services, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the promotion of a culture of innovation.

DEWA won both awards in the Service and Solution category for its ‘Automation Mechanism between Meter Data Management System and Head End System via Enterprise Service Bus’ and ‘AlBunya Alraqameya Enterprise Architecture Repository and Portal initiatives.

"We continue our journey of innovation and strengthening DEWA’s position as one of the most innovative and pioneering utilities worldwide. In line with the National Innovation Strategy, DEWA's strategy focuses on enabling a sustainable future for its customers and the communities it serves through innovation and technology. We adopt innovation as an institutional approach and a social culture to provide world-class services and innovative solutions that enrich the quality of life, ensure the happiness and well-being of stakeholders, and reshape the future of utilities," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The ‘Automation Mechanism between Meter Data Management System and Head End System via Enterprise Service Bus’ initiative improves the reliability and efficiency of transaction control, reducing manual processes and human intervention, and ensuring smart responses in real time.

On the other hand, the ‘AlBunya Alraqameya Enterprise Architecture Repository & Portal’ initiative is designed to enable smart decision-making through innovative engineering information, as well as streamline architecture management and support strategic alignment across the organisation, leading to optimised operations and the achievement of organisational agility.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Water Dubai Enterprise Asia

Recent Stories

DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Inno ..

DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards

5 minutes ago
 Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, ..

Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..

35 minutes ago
 Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers sta ..

Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

2 hours ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

2 hours ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

3 hours ago
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

5 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

5 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

5 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

5 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

6 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East