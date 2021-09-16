UrduPoint.com

DEWA Wins Two Awards At Global Continual Improvement & Innovation Symposium & Award 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 16th September, 2021 (WAM) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won two awards during the 12th Global Continual Improvement & Innovation Symposium & Award 2021, organised by the Continual Improvement Subgroup of Dubai Quality Group (DQG) under the theme of ‘Excellence in Crisis’.

DEWA was recognised for its achievements during a virtual award ceremony organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and the honorary sponsor of DQG.

In the innovation category, DEWA won for its ‘Autonomous Soiling Detector of PV Panels’ prototype; while it earned the second award in the Kaizen category for its ‘Distribution Automation Implementation through RMU Motorization’ initiative.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness and praised DQG’s efforts in spreading and consolidating a culture of innovation, promoting quality practices, institutional excellence and appreciating excellence and innovation, especially in facing challenges.

