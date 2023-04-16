UrduPoint.com

DEWA Wins Two Awards At Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) In recognition of its efforts in promoting the transition towards renewable and clean energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Hydrogen Project of the Year 2023 Award for its green hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

This was part of the Hydrogen Future Awards 2023, organised during the Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA" (CGHM2023) Conference in Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, was also awarded the World Energy Transition Leader 2023. This award recognises influential leaders from international energy corporations who have made significant contributions to the global growth of the clean energy industry.

“At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model in sustainability and using clean and renewable energy. Green hydrogen represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy. This contributes towards achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

It also supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 to encourage the use of sustainable transportation, as well as the UAE’s Hydrogen Vehicles System, which aims to develop the hydrogen economy in the UAE, and open up local markets to hydrogen vehicles," Al Tayer said.

“The green hydrogen project supports the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) during the Year of Sustainability. It is also aligned with Dubai’s firm commitment to sustainability and its unwavering support for energy and combating climate change. It also supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050,” he added.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, stated that the green hydrogen project is the first project of its kind in the middle East and North Africa region to produce green hydrogen using solar energy. The station was designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production, transportation, and industrial uses.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World United Nations Electricity Business Water UAE Dubai Vehicles Rashid Middle East Colombian Peso Market From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

4 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

4 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

4 minutes ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.