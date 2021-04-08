UrduPoint.com
DEWA Wins Two Awards At The ICMG Global Enterprise And Digital Architecture Excellence Awards 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

DEWA wins two awards at the ICMG Global Enterprise and Digital Architecture Excellence Awards 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s virtual AI employee Rammas has won two awards at the ICMG Global Enterprise and Digital Architecture Excellence Awards 2020 in the categories of Digital IT - AI Enabled Solution 2020 and Best Digital Architecture in Support Function.

"DEWA adopts innovation, the latest disruptive technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications to provide smart and digital services. This is in accordance with its strategy to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the Government of Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities; and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 to improve government performance, accelerate the pace of achievements, and to create innovative and productive work environments that ensure high levels of productivity," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA provides its services on the website and smart app. This enables customers to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, saving their time and effort. This makes customers happy and also protects the environment. Rammas supports DEWA’s efforts in providing its services round the clock through several channels and smart platforms. This is according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. We work to reduce the number of visitors and increase smart adoption which has reached 97.49 percent in 2020," added Al Tayer.

Rammas provides multiple services by DEWA and answers enquiries in English and Arabic. It is available round the clock on DEWA’s smart app and website, as well as its Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and WhatsApp business platform on 04 601 9999.

