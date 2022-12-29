DEWA Women’s Committee organised more than 50 social, technical activities in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provides a positive and motivational environment that supports female employees, helps them turn challenges into opportunities, and effectively contributes to building the nation. The number of DEWA’s female employees has reached 1,937 across all divisions.

This number includes 778 female employees in the technical and engineering sectors and 523 employees in senior positions. Emirati women form 83% of the total workforce at DEWA. DEWA’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre has 16 female employees, 15 of whom are Emiratis. The female staff constitute around 35% of the R&D Centre’s team.

DEWA Women’s Committee plays a key role in supporting DEWA’s female staff. The Committee organised more than 50 social and technical activities and received four benchmarking visits during 2022. The female employee satisfaction towards the Committee’s performance reached 94.5%.

Over the past three years, DEWA’s female employees were offered over 50,000 training opportunities and received 63 scholarships. DEWA hosted 28 fresh graduates in 2022, including 26 in engineering and technical fields.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “DEWA is one of the national organisations that support women in the energy sector, especially clean and renewable energy and sustainability. It provides equal opportunities for both men and women, focusing on empowering women in senior and technical positions. This makes it a role model for public and private government organisations inside and outside the UAE.”

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee, highlighted that DEWA’s top management supports the Committee to ensure the success of female employees in achieving a balance between their social, professional and personal lives. This also helps them play a pivotal role in DEWA’s local and global achievements.

Aysha Al Asam, Vice-Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee, said, “The Women’s Committee organises events, activities, and benchmarking. It participates in local and international events to exchange knowledge and expertise and promote cooperation. The Committee is keen to conclude effective partnerships with the concerned authorities and organisations, to provide female employees with the necessary expertise and knowledge. It also recognises competent, capable and dedicated female employees and highlights their role in serving society.”

In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day 2022, DEWA held the 8th Emirati Women’s Forum at DEWA academy in Al Hudaiba under the theme ‘Inspiring Reality…Sustainable Future’. Al Tayer attended the event, along with several officials. The event was broadcast live on DEWA’s internal and external channels to help all female employees attend the forum and women's committees at different organisations.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day 2022, DEWA Women’s Committee held a motivational virtual session titled ‘Success for all women’ to celebrate the achievements of its female employees and their pivotal role in promoting DEWA’s success, excellence and global position. The Committee also organised an internal virtual competition to recognise pioneering women and showcase their success and achievements.

On ‘International Women in Engineering Day’, DEWA recognised Emirati female engineers in all divisions. These women represent shining examples of effective national work and preparing future generations. The Committee organised a celebration at Dubai Ladies Club to honour 10 of its distinguished female engineers, who received certificates of appreciation, cash gifts, and an annual membership at the Dubai Ladies Club.

The Committee also organised a series of panel discussions to highlight their achievements. The Committee launched the second edition of “#your day… as an engineer”, which focused on their daily responsibilities, and how they overcome challenges and benefit from opportunities. The Committee also held an interactive workshop on enhancing positive energy in the work environment.

The Committee participated in the Women’s Forum Global Meeting 2022, which was held in Paris, France. Delegates from 172 countries worldwide exchanged knowledge and expertise in women’s empowerment and their role in achieving sustainable development.

In conjunction with the International Month for Breast Cancer Awareness, which falls in October every year, the Committee hosted the Pink Caravan to create awareness on early detection of breast cancer and ways to prevent it. The sessions, held in Arabic and English, were attended by more than 100 female employees from various divisions. The Pink Caravan’s specialised team also conducted medical examinations and provided vouchers for mammograms to the participants.

An educational trip to the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Committee organised an educational trip to the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to inspire its female employees with the success stories of local and global female leaders. The visit aimed to encourage female staff to unleash their creativity to enhance their happiness and consolidate their role in serving the nation in different fields.

DEWA Women’s team won first place in the Ramadan Women’s Football Tournament, organised by Dubai sports Council in cooperation with Jam Sports Academy. The team topped the group after maintaining a clean sheet in all games.