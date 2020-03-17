DEWA Youth Council organises ‘Let’s innovate with DEWA’s youth’ forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's, DEWA, Youth Council organised a forum on innovation under the theme, "Let’s innovate with DEWA’s youth", which included panel discussions and workshops to empower employees and enhance their knowledge of Artificial Intelligence, AI, machine learning, and innovation.

This is in addition to a brainstorming session, which highlighted the main pillars of the UAE Centennial 2071: Future-focused government, excellent education, a diversified knowledge economy, and a happy and cohesive society.

Five DEWA employees conducted specialised workshops for more than 60 young men and women, focusing on AI and machine learning basics, AI research at the DEWA, creativity excellence journey, disruptive innovation, and the creative personality.

"The DEWA is proud of its staff and has taken the responsibility to promote knowledge and innovation among its employees, especially the youth. We appreciate the efforts of the DEWA Youth Council to engage the authority's youth in sustainable development by organising innovative events to develop their knowledge and capacity. The activities also introduce them to the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. This supports the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, contributing to a knowledge-based competitive national economy," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"The DEWA prioritises supporting its Youth Council, reflecting its strategy towards the youth and efforts to invest in their creative potential. We also give them real growth opportunities and engage them to achieve the DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation," Al Tayer added.

Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President, highlighted the DEWA senior management's support to the council, which consolidates its role as a link between employees and managers. This ensures a convenient environment for the youth that enables them to unleash their potential for creativity and innovation, and activates their key developmental role.

The Youth Talks programme is one of the outcomes of the youth retreat organised by the DEWA’s Youth Council following its launch. The programme comprises numerous awareness lectures and motivational workshops, adapted to the interests of the youth and the DEWA’s directions. The council’s strategy is based on five main themes: National Identity and Values, Continuing Education, Professional Development, Future Accelerators and Innovation, and Sustainability. It enhances communication between young employees and the Dubai Youth Council, the executive arm of the Emirates Youth Council.