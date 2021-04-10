DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the 2020 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for the Government Services Flag for its Smart Living initiative, which helps customers monitor their water and electricity consumption digitally and proactively, without needing to contact DEWA. This is a new milestone, reinforcing its track record of accomplishments and awards.

Since its inauguration by DEWA in July 2020 until January 2021, the ‘Smart Living’ initiative was leveraged by 618,913 customers, and has achieved savings up to 179.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity and 67.7 million gallons of water, which is equal to savings of AED52.6 million. Smart adoption of the initiative has reached 100 percent, while 1.24 million digital visits have been recorded. The initiative reduced 15,643 tonnes of carbon emissions. Customer trust has increased to 92 percent, while their satisfaction reached 98 percent. The initiative has improved the productivity of employees by 27 percent, while service quality has reached 94 percent.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, expressed his pleasure and pride in this achievement, which shows DEWA's commitment to implementing the directives of the wise leadership, who foresee and shape the future, while maintaining the lead in its field.

"We take pride in this new milestone, which confirms that we are on the right course to implement the pioneering method adopted by Dubai Government, and we are realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to improve the customers' journey and provide futuristic services with added value. They will enrich customers’ experiences, achieve their happiness, and exceed their expectations,'' he said.

''Winning the 2020 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for the Government Services Flag is a stepping stone towards further progress, growth and prosperity, during which we work to devise proactive solutions to the challenges of the next fifty years, in line with the Eight Principles of Governance and Government and the Fifty-Year Charter, designed to ensure the prosperity of Dubai residents, and achieve the happiness of the individual and society, in conformity with an integrated system and solid foundations that contribute to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, and make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, and ensure that the UAE is the best country in the world by its centenary in 2071," added Al Tayer.

The initiative uses a proactive mechanism to interact with customers who have smart electricity and water meters. It enables them to monitor their consumption and receive daily, monthly, and annual reports. The initiative also allows customers, through the ‘My Sustainable Living Programme,’ to compare their consumption with that of similar homes, and to benefit from the offers provided by the DEWA Store to enhance control over consumption, and use energy and water-saving tools.