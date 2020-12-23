DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has successfully completed over 7 million smart transactions between January and September 2020.

This achievement helped reduce over 24,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. This is equal to planting over 27,000 trees over a distance equal to 52 football pitches, and achieving savings of over AED285 million.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that all DEWA's services are available on its website and smart app, so customers can complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, easily and securely. This also protects the environment and natural resources.

Al Tayer added that DEWA’s commitment to enrich the customer experience with smart services in turn saves them time and effort. "These include using the latest disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. This achieves the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reworking of traditional work mechanisms. It also achieves the Smart Dubai initiative, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

DEWA is one of the leading organisations in digital transformation. Smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 98.56% in Q3 of 2020," he went on to say.

DEWA also launched Rammas, DEWA's virtual employee. It uses artificial intelligence to provide services round the clock on DEWA’s smart channels and platforms to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. Rammas responds to customers’ written and audible enquiries in Arabic and English on DEWA’s smart app, website (www.dewa.gov.ae), Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and DEWA’s verified account on WhatsApp business on (04 601 9999).

Rammas answered about 3.9 million enquiries from January 2017 to the end of September 2020, including 200,000 responses through WhatsApp. It completed 5,688 bill payment transactions. As of the end of Q1 2020, DEWA transformed all its customer happiness centres into self-service centres. DEWA has become the first government organisation to allow its customers to conduct all their transactions themselves using smart devices at the customer happiness centres. Customers can also communicate with DEWA staff from different sectors using video calls.