DEWA's AED 256 Million Water Pipeline Project 87.73% Complete

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 10:45 AM

DEWA’s AED 256 million water pipeline project 87.73% complete

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed 87.73% of its project to extend its water transmission network by 36 kilometres across Dubai, at a total cost of about AED 256 million.

The project locations include extensions along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road; and connections between the Hassyan Pump Station to Dubai Investments Park and Dubai World Central; from Nakhali Reservoir to Alaweer roundabout alongside the Dubai-Hatta Road and Muhaisnah; and from Margham wells to Dubai Al Ain Road.

"We use the latest international technologies in the generation, transmission, distribution and control of electricity and water networks, and follow the best international practices in all our projects to increase production and operational efficiency. We have made significant achievements in developing the water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well as increase the water flow.

This meets the overall development needs, keeps pace with growing demand, and our increases water reserve. These efforts have reduced the losses in water transmission and distribution networks from 42% in 1988 to 5.36% currently. This is one of the lowest scores in the world and compares favourably to North America, where water losses are around 15%," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water & Civil at DEWA, said that the project has two sections. Section A is 11.811 kilometres in total and Section B is 24.03 kilometres in total. The project includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) water pipes (in different diameters), and also precast GRE chambers.

