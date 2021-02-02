UrduPoint.com
DEWA’s AI Services Anticipate, Shape The Future

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has made significant achievements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has come a long way in this area since 2017. This is by developing a roadmap for AI and launching a set of services and initiatives that use this promising technology.

DEWA’s efforts in AI have consolidated the UAE’s global position and enriched the user experience of customers, staff and stakeholder with value-added services. Proactive and pioneering Emirati expertise has become a role model in providing the best smart and digital services.

The E-Government Development Index 2020 (EGDI) issued by the United Nations highlighted Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee, which uses AI, as one of the UAE’s distinguished experiences in interacting with customers.

The UAE has been ranked first in the GCC, Arab region, and Western Asia, and 8th globally in the Online Service Index (OSI).

Rammas also helped DEWA receive the AI Breakthrough Award 2020 for Transactional Robotics Innovation.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA’s AI and smart services are part of its strategy to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative. The initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the Government of Dubai, a global leader that is 10 years ahead of other cities.

DEWA provides all its services on its website and smart app to enable customers to complete their transactions, anytime and anywhere, to save their time and effort, increasing their happiness and protecting the environment. DEWA seeks to reduce the number of visitors and increase smart adoption. This is harnessing technology as well as the latest disruptive solutions and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. Smart adoption at DEWA has reached 98.6% by Q4 of 2020.

