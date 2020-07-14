DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mechanisms to encourage investments in sectors of mutual interest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, held an online meeting with Husin Bagis, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE, to discuss ways to strengthen relations and encourage investments in sectors of mutual interest.

Al Tayer emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation with Indonesian companies for electricity and water projects in Dubai and the UAE as well as their strategic partnership, especially in water and energy sectors.

He highlighted DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes that support the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to anticipate and shape the future.

DEWA’s strategy is in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, to ensure a sustainable and happy future and make the UAE number one in all fields. Al Tayer said that DEWA has adopted the IPP model to promote public-private partnerships. Through this model, DEWA achieved the lowest international prices.

The Indonesian Ambassador expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s leading clean and renewable energy projects; and commended the bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia as well as DEWA’s efforts in the energy sector.