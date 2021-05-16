DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports electric vehicle adoption in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) The EV Green Charger initiative, launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), provides a network of electric vehicle chargers across Dubai.

This initiative supports Dubai's efforts to provide innovative and sustainable transport solutions as part of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, thus contributing towards carbon emission reduction in the transportation sector, said a DEWA press release on Sunday.

DEWA’s continuous development of this initiative and the launch of its free-charging incentive have increased the number of registered electric vehicles in Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for green economy and sustainable development.

Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy

DEWA has harnessed the latest fourth industrial revolution applications and disruptive technologies to achieve the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, aiming to reduce 16 percent of carbon emissions by 2021. Dubai has surpassed the targets of this strategy two years ahead of its time by reducing 22 percent of carbon emissions in 2019.

DEWA is also supporting Dubai to achieve Directive Number 2 of 2020, to increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in the government fleet by providing charging solutions across the Emirate and procuring electric vehicles as part of its fleet.

8,489 green vehicles

Till the end of February 2021, Dubai saw the number of registered electric vehicles within the Emirate increase to 2,473 and hybrid vehicles to 6,016 . This brings a total of 8,489 green vehicles registered in Dubai.

The number of electric vehicles in Dubai's government organisations was 258, while the number of hybrids has reached 2,653, with 3,210 customers benefitting from the EV Green Charger initiative till 31st March 2021.

DEWA has enabled its customers to obtain all transactions including EV Green Charger registration, charging, billing and settlement on a trusted blockchain ecosystem. DEWA collaborates with other organisations to establish a unified national EV charging blockchain network that connects all public and private partners to enable access to information via a unified highly-secure network.

EV customers registered in the EV Green Charger initiative can charge their electric vehicles using DEWA’s smart app by scanning a QR code at DEWA’s charging stations, for a cordless customer experience.

They can also charge their vehicles using the EV Green Charger card.

Patent for universal charging system for electric vehicles

Researchers at DEWA’s Innovation Centre have registered a new patent for a universal smart charging system that consists of a single cable and a plug, whether they use AC or DC charging. The charging station’s design is also user-friendly and a one-stop point for all types of electric vehicles, as it automatically adapts the plug and the charging to the vehicle’s requirement.

To further support electric vehicle adoption, DEWA is providing free charging for non-commercial EV customers registered in the EV Green Charger Initiative until 31st December, 2021. This incentive is exclusively available at public charging stations and not home charging stations. Commercial registered customers such as organisations, governmental and semi-governmental organisations pay 29 fils for every kilowatt-hour. The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has also provided electric vehicles incentives, including free parking, reduced electric vehicle registration fees, and exemption from Salik tag fee.

DEWA has successfully installed about 300 charging stations across Dubai, including within the region of Hatta. DEWA has installed three stations within Hatta, which are located at the DEWA Customer Happiness Centre- Hatta, an ENOC Petrol station and at the Hatta Public library.

DEWA has also installed two charging stations at the offices of Expo Dubai with plans to install 15 more stations at the Opportunity, Sustainability and Mobility pavilions to cater for electric vehicle owners visiting Expo Dubai.

Customers can accurately locate DEWA charging stations through its website and smart app as well as through a variety of digital map platforms like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Foursquare, Factual, What3Words and 2GIS; ride-share platforms such as Careem; car navigation maps such as TomTom and Here Maps; as well as dedicated charging station platforms like Plugshare, Electromaps, and Yellowmaps.

DEWA launched a programme, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, to regularly disinfect its EV Green Chargers located at petrol stations across Dubai, in collaboration with ENOC and ADNOC, as part of the National Disinfection Programme. It supported DEWA’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of all members of society by undertaking all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

7-star Benchmarking Proficiency Certificate DEWA received the 7-star Benchmarking Proficiency Certificate, which is a part of the ‘We Learn’ initiative organised by Dubai Government Excellence. The certificate was for DEWA’s Green Charger 2.0 project to develop a new prototype for an electric car charger that provides a unique customer experience and applies international best practices. This charger uses Artificial Intelligence in its licence-plate-recognition system that identifies the electric vehicle details. Once recognised, the charger can identify the most suitable cable, said the press release.