DEWA’s female leaders celebrate Emirati Women’s Day 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) Female leaders at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) have emphasised that Emirati women prove their competence in national work thanks to the support provided by the wise leadership of the UAE.

In her remarks on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day 2021, Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at DEWA, said, "Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) works to provide all necessary support for female employees to turn challenges into opportunities and keep pace with change. This is in accordance with the ‘National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women’ and the wise leadership’s vision to achieve development in society by empowering women. This enhances their role in shaping the future to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. Every day, Emirati women prove their competence in national work and consolidating DEWA’s achievements.'' Early on, DEWA realised the importance of providing all means to empower female employees to make a positive and sustainable impact. It was one of the first government entities in Dubai to engage women in decision making, making it a role model for the public and private sectors locally and globally. DEWA is one of the most prominent government entities to support women in the energy sector, especially in renewable energy and sustainability.

DEWA was one of the first to establish nurseries in support of working mothers and now has the largest number of kindergartens among government entities in Dubai," added Al Mehairi.

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee, also noted that Since its launch in 2010, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee strives to achieve the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and DEWA’s top management to empower Emirati women as key partners, with new achievements in society in all sectors. This is by providing psychological, professional and social support for all female employees in a motivational, happy environment with balance in their professional and personal lives. This contributes to creating cohesive families and society that is capable of adjusting to emerging changes.

Speaking on the occasion, Amal Koshak, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at DEWA, emphasised that DEWA’s female employees have managed to make a difference and prove that women are critical and influential partners in development. "Early on, DEWA realised the importance of providing all capabilities to empower its female employees to make a sustainable and positive change. It is one of the leading government organisations in Dubai for engaging women in the decision-making process.