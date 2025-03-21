Open Menu

DEWA’s General Assembly Approves Dividend Payment Of AED3.1 Billion To Shareholders For H2 Of 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareholders for H2 of 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reported that its shareholders have, in the general assembly held today, approved the payment of total dividend of AED3.1 billion for H2 of 2024, with a record date of 31st March 2025.

The meeting, chaired by Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Directors of DEWA, was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA and Members of the Board of Directors of DEWA as well as 92.2% of the shareholders. During the meeting, a Board of Directors was elected for the next three years.

Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DEWA, said, "Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a global leader in economic growth, sustainability and innovation. At DEWA, we take great pride in being a key pillar of this success, ensuring that the energy and water infrastructure keeps pace with the rapid growth Dubai is witnessing.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “In 2024, DEWA Group delivered another year of strong performance, reporting consolidated full-year revenue of AED30.

98 billion, EBITDA of AED15.73 billion and net profit after tax of AED7.23 billion Our consolidated annual revenue grew by 6.17%, primarily driven by rising demand for electricity, water, and cooling services.”

“DEWA’s network now serves over 1.27 million customer accounts, and we take pride in achieving the world’s lowest electricity line losses at 2%; the world’s lowest water network losses at 4.5%; the world’s lowest Customer Minutes Lost (CML) of less than one minute per year—setting a global benchmark for reliability,” noted Al Tayer.

“I am optimistic about our outlook for 2025, driven by the continued growth in tourism, residential, commercial and industrial demand; the expanding active daytime population in Dubai; and opportunities for business expansion and infrastructure development,” added Al Tayer.

