DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in transport sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The Green Hydrogen project implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at its Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park supports sustainable mobility in Dubai, improving energy and resource efficiency in transport, according to a company statement released today.

Since its launch in May 2021, the Green Hydrogen project has produced around 90 tonnes of green hydrogen. The majority of this hydrogen was used to produce green energy. More than 2.5 tonnes of hydrogen have been supplied to the ENOC Group’s Service Station of the Future (SSoF) at Expo City Dubai, sufficient to fuel 500 cars, reducing over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The station can fuel approximately 50 fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) at a speed of approximately eight minutes per car. It is now the only station in the region to provide green hydrogen, hydrocarbon fuels (petrol and diesel) and electric vehicle charging stations. DEWA provides green hydrogen at its filling station, supplied by the Green Hydrogen project.

The Green Hydrogen project is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using solar energy. The project has been designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including the air, land and sea transport sectors, and other industries.

“Hydrogen is the fuel of the future and a promising alternative to traditional energy sources. It is significant as Dubai – and the wider UAE – continues to lay the foundation for a green economy. The Green Hydrogen project supports the National Hydrogen Strategy and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy. It also supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, to encourage sustainable transport in line with the Emirate’s strategic objectives in terms of sustainability, air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. DEWA encourages the use of sustainable transport such as electric and hybrid vehicles. It contributes to reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector, and consolidates Dubai’s position as the global capital of green economy and sustainable development,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The Green Hydrogen project, which DEWA has implemented in co-operation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, produces about 20 kilogrammes of hydrogen per hour and its gas tank can store up to 12 hours of hydrogen produced using solar energy. The plant uses hydrogen through a gas motor with a power capacity of approximately 300 kilowatts.

