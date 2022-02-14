UrduPoint.com

DEWA’s Hassyan Power Complex Adds 1,200 MW To Dubai’s Capacity

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

DEWA’s Hassyan Power Complex adds 1,200 MW to Dubai’s capacity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has confirmed that the current production capacity of Hassyan Power Complex reached 1,200 megawatts (MW), using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

A further 600 MW will be added in Q4 of 2022, and an additional 600 MW will be added by Q3 of 2023. This will raise the capacity of Hassyan Power Complex, which has been converted recently to run only on natural gas instead of clean coal, to 2,400MW.

The Hassyan Power Complex was initially designed and built for purpose as a dual-fuel plant with the ability to operate full-time on both natural gas and clean coal. It now relies only on natural gas.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that the Hassyan Power Complex adds to the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex, as one of the critical pillars to providing Dubai with electricity and water services according to the highest standards of reliability, efficiency, and quality.

Jebel Ali has a total production capacity of 9,547 MW of electricity. DEWA's full production capacity is now 13,417MW, including 1,527 MW of renewable energy using photovoltaic solar panels from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, he added.

"The Hassyan Power Complex, which uses the IPP model, adopts the latest technologies in energy production. The power plant's turbines were originally designed to operate on dual fuels: gas and clean coal. So, when we decided to convert the complex to run on natural gas, there was no downtime, and the conversion process went smoothly," Al Tayer said.

The Hassyan Power Complex includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day using Reverse Osmosis (RO) and the Independent Water Producer model. New RO stations are currently underway, as they use less energy than Multi-Stage Flash, which makes it the best option for water desalination.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Independent Power Producer (IPP) Dubai Rashid Gas From Best Million

Recent Stories

Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposa ..

Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposals Not Ignored - Dmitry Peskov

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination of ..

Beijing Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination of Children as Condition to Atten ..

2 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of development projects

DC for timely completion of development projects

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine demands meeting with Russia over troop bui ..

Ukraine demands meeting with Russia over troop buildup

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Olympic Committee hails CAS decision on s ..

Russia's Olympic Committee hails CAS decision on skater Valieva

12 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee says 'disappointed' by Valiev ..

US Olympic Committee says 'disappointed' by Valieva decision

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>