DEWA’s Innovation Centre & Arab Youth Center Conduct Technical Workshops On Clean Energy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) DUBAI, 3rd August 2021 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre organised a series of virtual technical workshops in collaboration with the Arab Youth Center (AYC) on clean energy. More than 100 youth specialised in IT, engineering, applied sciences and technology from the Technology Fellowship for Arab Youth programme by the AYC participated in the two-day event.

"Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has become an inspiring model for youth empowerment and a beacon for hope and innovation as well as a hub for talented youth from around the world. DEWA is guided by the words of His Highness who said, ‘Youth are the strength of any nation and its hope for a better future.’ It works to empower youth, develop their skills and knowledge, invest in their potential, especially in clean and renewable energy. This helps them become effective contributors to sustainable development by harnessing research and the latest innovative technologies," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"Our Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a pioneering global hub for renewable and clean energy innovation that is expected to shape the global future of sustainable energy. Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA aims to raise awareness on sustainability, develop Emirati talent and enhance the country’s competitive advantage in this promising sector. We are pleased to cooperate with the Arab Youth Center, which plays a key role in providing tools for creativity, technical and digital innovation for Arab youth. This is through a comprehensive interactive technical training programme, as well as reaching out to key influencers worldwide, learn from their experiences, open new prospects for creativity and encourage creative youth," added Al Tayer.

"At the Technology Fellowship for Arab Youth programme, we collaborate with international technology companies and pioneering organisations in innovation to provide qualitative training for youth in emerging technologies.

These include digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and innovative technological solutions. The programme constitutes a new addition to the AYC’s programmes and initiatives. The AYC was established in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, in a bid to meet the needs and aspirations of Arab youth and empower them in their country," said Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice-Chair of the AYC.

"The partnership with DEWA and its Innovation Centre enables youth to gain unprecedented experiences and advanced skills. The Innovation Centre develops and implements smart solutions in digital transformation and leads qualitative research in renewable energy innovations. It also supervises the development operations at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. The partnership coincides with the World Youth Skills Day celebrated in July. Talented Arab youth participating in the fellowship programme represent 15 Arab countries. They have benefited from 80 specialised courses by the AYC in collaboration with prominent technology companies and innovation centres," added Al Mazrui.

DEWA’s Innovation Centre is the first and largest government centre to receive the "Done by Youth" seal from the Federal Youth Authority. Developed by a team of young Emiratis, the Centre supports the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies while focusing on developing national capabilities. The Innovation Centre is an educational platform that hosts events, conferences, seminars, and workshops. It will build a strong collaboration with schools, universities, start-ups, and local and international organisations for innovation, knowledge exchange and exhibitions.