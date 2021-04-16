DEWA’s Innovation Centre launches Cleantech Connect programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has launched the Cleantech Connect programme. This is one of DEWA’s projects to encourage communities to join the global shift towards a sustainable energy future.

The programme enables innovators, achievers, and professors in clean energy to demonstrate their success in clean energy technologies, share knowledge, raise awareness in society on the latest developments and innovations of clean energy technologies.

"The Innovation Centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. It also boosts the UAE and Dubai’s position in sustainability, being a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations that shapes the future of sustainable energy around the world. The Centre is a shining example of DEWA’s work to increase innovation in clean energy and develop solutions to generate and manage renewable energy.

It builds and expands the capabilities of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies, develops and promotes the nation’s resources and sustainable energy," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre at DEWA, said that the programme includes seminars, lectures and workshops. It is a result of collaboration between the Centre and prominent universities, organisations, start-ups, local and international entities in innovation, knowledge sharing, organising events and exhibitions. The programme supports the Centre’s efforts to enhance innovation, raise awareness on clean energy innovations, inspire the next generation of innovators, building national capacity. This enhances the Centre’s position as an educational platform that hosts events, conferences, seminars, and workshops. It provides a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies.