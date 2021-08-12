DEWA’s Innovation Centre launches Cleantech Youth Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The Innovation Centre at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the Cleantech Youth Programme to attract talented young energy leaders from different sectors, and expand their technical and scientific knowledge in clean and renewable energy and entrepreneurship.

The programme comprises a wide range of training workshops, specialist education sessions, and field visits to accredited institutions with the participation of academics, specialists and experts.

The programme has attracted 100 requests from different universities in the UAE to participate. The training courses will start in conjunction with International Youth Day on 12th August 2021. DEWA’s Youth Council will also take part.

"The Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park supports DEWA’s efforts to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to empower youth and enrich their experience to become the cornerstone of sustainable development. It also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Centre consolidates Dubai’s experience in anticipating and shaping the future of energy and water within an integrated system run by Emiratis in addition to attracting the best regional and international professionals, making it a global platform for clean and renewable energy innovations.

Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA strives to strengthen the skills of the next generation of innovators and experts in clean technologies while focusing on skilled Emiratis and nurturing them," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"The Innovation Centre attaches great importance to innovation especially among young people. It works to launch programmes and initiatives for youth that provide them a unique experience to anticipate the latest innovations in sustainable energy technologies, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. This consolidates DEWA’s efforts to invest in youth, their talents and knowledge to serve DEWA and the society," said Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

The Cleantech Youth Programme places the Innovation Centre as a global educational platform that hosts events, conferences, seminars, and workshops. It is a result of DEWA’s partnership with schools, universities, start-ups, and local and global organisations.