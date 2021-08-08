UrduPoint.com

DEWA’s Innovation Centre Organises Workshop For Over 3,000 Students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre has organised a virtual workshop in Arabic and English on the best practices in protecting the environment and natural resources.

The workshop presented the Innovation Centre’s role at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to promote clean technologies and provide sustainable and clean energy. Some 3,488 students participated in the workshop, representing public and private schools, as well as People of Determination centres in the UAE.

"The Centre invests in youth and their interest in clean energy, to achieve the objectives of sustainable development and use research and the latest innovative technologies to achieve these directives. The Centre is an educational platform that hosts events, conferences, seminars and workshops. It also builds strong collaboration with schools, universities, start-ups, local and global organisations in innovation, knowledge exchanges and organising exhibitions," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

The workshop is part of the Centre’s efforts to expand collaboration with schools and universities to raise the next generation of sustainability leaders and innovators. It also strengthens their skills and capabilities in clean energy technology through exchanging knowledge and experiences. The workshop provides a unique opportunity to discover the latest innovations in clean technologies, while nurturing Emirati talents.

DEWA’s Innovation Centre plays a key role in creating an innovative environment to ensure creativity and innovation as a daily practice and a sustainable approach, to shape the future and for further achievements and successes by Emiratis.

The Centre sponsors initiatives to raise the awareness of students and youth on sustainability, as they are the key to building the nation’s future.

