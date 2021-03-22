UrduPoint.com
DEWA’s Innovation Centre Promoting Dubai Globally For Sustainability And Green Initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has consolidated its position as a global platform that enhances the future of sustainable energy. The centre supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The public can visit the Innovation Centre after registering and booking visiting times in advance on the centre’s website www.mbrsic.ae "DEWA places innovation at the top of its priorities to achieve the government plans and strategies. These include the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world and embark on a new phase that promotes innovation among individuals and businesses and focus on sectors that will lead innovation in the future, including renewable and clean energy. Through the Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, DEWA aims to support innovation and creativity in different areas of clean and renewable energy, raise awareness about sustainability, develop Emirati talent and enhance business competitiveness," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that the Innovation Centre reflects DEWA’s efforts to enhance innovation in clean energy and develop innovative solutions to generate and manage renewable energy.

It builds and expands the capabilities of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies, develops and promotes the national capacity, and raises awareness on sustainable energy.

Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre, said that the centre is a global incubator for innovation. Its Primary mission is to support innovation in clean energy technologies, spread knowledge, and invest in clean energy innovations. This is done through strong partnerships with universities, organisations and start-ups.

The Innovation Centre collaborates with local and global universities, organisations, and start-ups. It is an educational platform that hosts events, conferences, seminars, and workshops. The centre provides visitors with an opportunity to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. It houses an auditorium for events, conferences, and solar power training, renewable energy, and sustainability initiatives.

The four-storey Innovation Centre covers 4,355 square metres and is 88 metres high. It received a platinum rating from LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) with 101 points out of a possible 110 in the first quarter of 2020. This is the highest score in the world for a new government building.

