DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd February, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has seen a significant increase in digital service usage for the second year in a row in 2022. The success of DEWA's digital transformation process has been attributed to its use of the latest technologies and AI tools to provide advanced, innovative services that meet the needs of customers.

“We use the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Artificial Intelligence tools, to enrich the customer experience and provide an unconventional model of added-value digital services. This is in line with the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Services 360 policy by the Government of Dubai to provide seamless, proactive, integrated, and specialised services that meet customer expectations. DEWA recorded more than 10 million digital transactions during 2022, and smart adoption of its services reached 99 percent in 2022. DEWA received the 100 percent Paperless stamp from Digital Dubai Authority in 2021. It has completed the digital integration of more than 70 projects with over 30 government and private organisations,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA offers its services through various digital channels, including its website and smart app, available on multiple platforms.

Customers can also access services through Rammas, DEWA's virtual employee, using multiple platforms such as its website, smart app, Facebook, Google Home, robots, WhatsApp business, and Amazon Alexa. DEWA was the first government utility to offer its services in Arabic on Amazon Alexa. The Customer Care Centre, managed by Moro Hub, provides a range of services and solutions 24/7 through its Interactive Voice System (IVR) powered by AI. The centre was ranked among the top three call centers in an evaluation by the Dubai Model Centre and Digital Dubai Authority as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services.

DEWA offers several services, including management of electricity and water, through multiple digital channels including its website, mobile app, and virtual employee Rammas. Some of the most frequently used services in 2022 include activation/deactivation of electricity/water service during property moves, consumption verification, obtaining No Objection Certificates for contractors and consultants, and creating electric vehicle accounts. Bill payments can be made through various electronic means including bank transfers, card payments, and Rammas, while customers can also make cash payments. Other popular services include Request for Clearance Certificate, Request for Refund, and Managing Customer Data for updating billing information.