DEWA’s International Excellence Forum discusses best practices in crisis management

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has organised an international excellence forum bringing together prominent experts and specialists in energy, water, and human resources.

This is part of DEWA’s strategy to promote excellence among its staff and employees of other government organisations and stakeholders. Many officials from the UAE and abroad took part in the forum.

DEWA’s International Excellence Forum, which was held virtually under the theme ‘Operational Excellence and Crisis Management – Post COVID-19 and lessons learnt’ discussed three main topics: Role of Business Agility, Business Continuity & Organisational Resilience in Disruptive Times and the New Norm; Water Efficiency & Water Network Management – Best Practices in Water Loss Reduction and Control; and Human Capital Management Before & After COVID-19.

In his opening speech, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA is organising this forum virtually due to the circumstances imposed by Covid-19.

He emphasised that the UAE has proved that it is capable of keeping pace with rapid developments and dealing with all circumstances efficiently and competently.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, "Challenges and obstacles are not the end of the road, but a pathway to new and creative solutions.

" At DEWA, we are guided by the vision and directives of the wise leadership in all our initiatives and programmes. We have proven our resilience and agility in handling different circumstances and developments, and succeeded in turning challenges into opportunities as a result of robust strategic planning, which is a key component of DEWA’s Integrated Management System. Thanks to its human resources and robust infrastructure, DEWA has ensured business continuity to provide continuous electricity and water services to more than a million customers in Dubai, according to the highest international levels. DEWA has developed a comprehensive strategy to combat all stages of the pandemic, by making use of the lessons learnt to reformulate the traditional concepts of work mechanisms and rearrange priorities, especially with regards to the safety of our people," said Al Tayer.

The list of speakers included: Carmine Marcello CEO of Hetherington Kearney Group; Emanual Da Rosa, Vice President of EWPB; Rob Quail, Principal at Robert Quail Consulting; Dr. Jarrah Mahmood Al Zu'bi, Sr. Manager- Excellence DEWA; Bambos Charalambous, Director at Hydrocontrol; Stuart Hamilton, MD of Hydrotec; Roland Liemberger, Advisor at NRW Management Advisor; Lynn Doleman, Founder & MD of ROC Human Resources; Tanya Bateman, Head of HR & Business Partner at Kantar; and Thanj Kugananthan- Founder & consultant at Visible HR Consultancy.