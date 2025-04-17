Open Menu

DEWA’s 'OWNEK' Supports 6,395 Accredited Contractors, Consultants

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has fostered direct and constructive communication with its partners since the launch of its OWNEK initiative in January 2023, with 6,395 consultants and contractors benefiting from the initiative's awareness sessions and instructional videos.

The initiative streamlines and facilitates the application process for DEWA's accredited consultants and contractors, helping them to secure DEWA's approval on the first attempt in a move intended to speed up the completion of projects.

Since launch, OWNEK – Arabic for 'Your Help' – has facilitated 2,201 preliminary technical discussions before submitting project applications and 34,741 online discussions during the project submission and approval phase.

The OWNEK initiative explains step-by-step, in Arabic and English, the process of getting an electricity connection via DEWA's website, including how to fill out application forms, key points to focus on while preparing the correct documents and how to adhere to the required formats and protocols.

It also gives practical tips and recommendations to ensure that applications meet all the necessary requirements upon submission, helping them to easily secure DEWA's approval for no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The tutorial videos demonstrate the points that DEWA's inspection engineers check during substation (high-voltage) inspections and low-voltage inspections.

