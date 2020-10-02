DEWA’s policies empower employees of determination with inclusive employment process, equal work opportunities for all

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has adopted a number of inclusive policies and procedures for its employees of determination in the work environment and society.

These include Human Capital Policy, DEWA’s Policy for Valuing and Managing HR Diversity; and DEWA Policy for the Happiness, Accommodation and Empowerment of People of Determination.

DEWA has inclusive procedures to empower People of Determination, PoD, such as talent acquisition, talent management and case management system. This enables them to unleash their potential, prove their capabilities and create new pathways for positive engagement in society as capable, creative, and productive individuals.

DEWA facilitates these measures tailored to employee needs, such as the redesigning 100 per cent of its facilities and buildings to meet the Dubai Universal Design Code, enabling flexible working hours and procedures, providing tools, assistive technologies, devices and smart apps; as well as facilities and privileges in HR services through DEWA’s Smart Office. A customised category for POD has been added to DEWA Store with exclusive services and discounts.

"DEWA strives to achieve the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for PoD and their families.

It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a city that is accessible for PoD by 2020. DEWA adopts policies and procedures that are aligned with the best international practices that ensure PoD are employed in suitable positions. This is through an inclusive employment process that gives them equal working opportunities and achieves their happiness in a resilient and qualified environment that empowers them to utilise their potential and active participation," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA constantly reviews and improves its inclusive policies and achieves the best local and global practices in empowering and including PoD in the workplace. This protects their rights at work and in society. It also provides them with equal opportunities throughout the entire employment process," said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA and Chairman of DEWA’s Advisory Council for PoD.