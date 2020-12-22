UrduPoint.com
DEWAâ€™s Proactive Risk Management Increases Dubaiâ€™s Leadership In Electricity And Water

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has an accurate system for risk management and resilience which works on increasing its resilience and corporate agility by forecasting risks and preparing for rapid changes, which ensures business continuity according to the highest standards of availability, accountability, and efficiency.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said, "DEWA works in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to propel Dubai into the future and place it 10 years ahead of other cities through government innovation," he noted.

DEWA is committed to making Dubai the city of the future by redefining the future of utilities around the world and supporting innovation as a key pillar to improve. "This enhances DEWAâ€™s competitiveness and keeps pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution by adopting disruptive technologies. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 3D printing, Blockchain, internet of Things (IoT) and others," he added.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubaiâ€™s electricity and water network proved that it is strong and flexible enough to respond and adapt to different emergencies to keep pace with rapid changes. During this period, DEWA activated its emergency protocols, which have been tested many times to ensure business continuity, so that Dubai continues to have electricity and water.

DEWA has emergency response teams round the clock, one team specialises in high-voltage (HV) projects, and another specialises in low-voltage (LV) projects, to meet the needs of all its stakeholders. From 1st January to 30th September, 2020, HV emergency teams responded to 931 cases while LV emergency teams responded to 25,652 cases.

DEWAâ€™s proactive measures since 2009 have significantly reduced emergencies. It addressed the reasons behind power outages due to overloads, replacing T-joints by erecting Mini Distribution Pillars (MDP). Also launched, were several initiatives and innovative services such as the Smart Response for electricity and water technical notifications. The service includes several features, such as self-diagnosis for technical interruptions at homes and reducing the steps of handling notifications and follow-up on them, through the smart app and website. This makes for a better experience for customers and improves service efficiency.

The PAS 60518:2020 - Enterprise Risk & Resilience Management standard for the utility sector was launched in collaboration with the British Standards Institute (BSI). The new standard is the first of its kind in the world and reflects an important evolution in risk and resilience management.

The awareness campaigns throughout the year include the Smart Living initiative, and the High Water Usage Alert, which enables daily monitoring of consumption and helps customers fix interruptions and leakages as soon as they happen.

