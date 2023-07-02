Open Menu

DEWA’s R&D Centre Develops SPACE-D IoT Gateway Equipped With Advanced Technologies

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced technologies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd July, 2023 (WAM): As part of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Space-D programme, DEWA’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre has developed an in-house, versatile gateway that can connect terrestrial sensors to satellites and ground networks.

The gateway has various physical, operational technology (OT) connectivity and IoT edge protocol libraries to support the latest IoT communication network, including LoRa, Wi-Fi and BLE. The device is designed to suit various industrial applications, such as utilities, infrastructure, asset-tracking, agriculture, smart cities, fleet management and others. The device has a long battery life to support various LoRa protocols and LoRaWAN to communicate directly with several satellites and terrestrial networks, which contributes to a significant reduction in device and operational costs.

Also, the device complies with international IoT security standards, including OT security. The device was fully designed, fabricated and tested at DEWA’s R&D Centre and its enclosure was manufactured at the R&D’s labs using 3D printing.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, praised the efforts of researchers and Emirati talents working at the Centre to benefit from space and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and to employ advanced tools and the laboratories provided by DEWA to create the best solutions and technologies to support the space sector in the UAE. This is in addition to developing specialised systems for electricity and water generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as improving the management of the power network and the water transmission and distribution network. This consolidates DEWA’s leadership and excellence as one of the most innovative utilities in the world.

“We support the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the Emiratisation of space industries, and to empower our Emirati calibre to continue developing the space sector. Through DEWA’s Space-D programme, we aim for nanosatellite technology to complement terrestrial IoT communication networks and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of DEWA’s operations and support the digitisation of our electricity and water networks. This will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our planning, operations, and preventive maintenance for our production, transmission, and distribution divisions, as well as our smart grids and electric vehicle charging stations. It also reduces costs, improves asset use, enables knowledge and experience transfers, and trains Emiratis at DEWA. The R&D Centre contributes to achieving national aspirations in the space sector. DEWA’s 3U nanosatellite DEWA-SAT1 and its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2, a 6U nanosatellite, were designed and developed at the Centre, making DEWA the world’s first utility to use nanosatellites to enhance the maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks,” Al Tayer added.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, highlighted that DEWA leverages the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to provide value from the data received from its IoT terminals via the satellite constellation network. DEWA uses the digital IoT platform hosted by its data centre operated by MORO hub, the backbone of digital DEWA, to enable the terrestrial IoT communications of the developed gateways and to visualise the collected data.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Electricity Business Water Agriculture UAE Dubai Vehicle Rashid Hub July From Best Satellites

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

1 hour ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

17 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

19 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

24 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Middle East