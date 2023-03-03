UrduPoint.com

DEWA’s R&D Centre Registers Its 8th Patent For Device That Locates Geographical Areas With High Accuracy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 04:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) Research and Development Centre has obtained its eighth patent for a cutting-edge device that leverages advanced sensors to locate and survey geographical areas. The device employs real-time kinematic (RTK) processing techniques to process data collected on-site and works with a smart device developed by the R&D Centre, which uses a smart app to read the updated coordinates in a matter of seconds. By enhancing the accuracy of ground cable locations and reducing manpower, this device enables DEWA to protect its assets while saving time and effort.

DEWA's MD and CEO, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, highlighted the Centre's contributions to the global utility sector through its research papers and patents. This has helped to reinforce DEWA's leadership position worldwide and Dubai's standing as a hub for research and development in areas such as solar energy, smart grids, energy efficiency, water, and capacity building.

Aligned with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA strives to foster an interactive work environment that encourages talent development and innovation.

By supporting researchers in presenting scientific papers and innovations, DEWA aims to help the UAE become the world's leading nation by its Centennial in 2071, in line with the National Innovation Strategy. Additionally, DEWA aims to make Dubai the most innovative city in the world through the Dubai Innovation Strategy. The R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park plays a crucial role in enriching the scientific community in the UAE and beyond by disseminating knowledge and nurturing the talent of Emirati researchers.

DEWA's R&D Centre is committed to improving its services by developing the latest technologies and sustainable solutions for energy and water, conducting applied research, and publishing research papers at international conferences and peer-reviewed journals and publications. The Centre comprises 48 researchers, including 31 master's and PhD holders, and is led by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

