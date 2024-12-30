DEWA's Research And Development Develops Smart Application For Fault Management
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has developed a smart application to automate the selection and dispatch of field crews to perform effective alarm management and troubleshooting on-site.
The digital solution is based on an internet of Things (IoT) platform that enhances fault response efficiency and reduces response times by automating the crew selection process and dispatching the nearest available team to the location, ensuring that the system is restored as quickly as possible.
Moreover, the solution includes real-time report generation, featuring tabular summaries with detailed records of the dispatched crew, fault specifics and the restoration steps undertaken.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA's R&D Centre is an incubator of innovation and a leading scientific platform, with prominent contributions that enrich the scientific and research community both locally and globally. The centre provides its staff with the latest global technologies and world-class laboratories and facilities, ensuring the ideal environment for developing innovative solutions for DEWA's areas of work."
