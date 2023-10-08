DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainability

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s stand at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai, will showcase its most prominent and globally leading projects and those of its subsidiaries.

The stand will be located in the Green Zone, and will highlight DEWA’s efforts in energy, water, clean and renewable energy, space, digital transformation, green mobility, smart grid, investing in innovation, and the latest disruptive technologies. It also underscores DEWA’s contribution to enhancing the UAE and Dubai’s leadership in various sustainability fields. The stand includes an area for specialised workshops, sessions, and panel discussions on sustainability, and forecasting and shaping the future.

“DEWA is keen to realise the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make COP28 an opportunity to showcase the UAE’s inspiring and globally leading model in climate action and a milestone in the UAE and the world’s path towards a brighter and more sustainable future that ensures prosperity and development for everyone.

This is part of DEWA’s responsibility as a Principal Pathway Partner of COP28, and the exclusive electricity and water services provider in Dubai. At COP28, DEWA will showcase its achievements in the comprehensive and sustainable development journey, as well as its efforts to enhance public-private collaboration, build partnerships, and exchange experiences and success stories. We aim to consolidate DEWA’s position as one of the best utilities worldwide, and strengthen our contribution to finding innovative solutions to the challenges that humanity is facing,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

“In Dubai, we have developed major projects and strategic initiatives to achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Among the most prominent of these projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

DEWA also has other pioneering initiatives and projects to diversify clean energy sources. These include multiple clean and renewable energy sources and technologies such as photovoltaic (PV) panels, concentrated solar power (CSP), green hydrogen production using solar power, and pumped-storage water technology using clean energy in Hatta. DEWA has also implemented projects and initiatives to increase energy efficiency,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA's stand showcases DEWA’s most prominent projects, initiatives and programmes. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Hassyan desalination plant, Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Green Hydrogen project, Moro Hub Green date Centre, the Innovation Centre, the Smart Centre, DEWA’s new headquarters Al Shera’a Building, DEWA’s Space-D Programme, the EV Green Charger, Shams Dubai, and the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS). The stand also highlights DEWA’s subsidiaries, including Mai Dubai, Etihad ESCO, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower).