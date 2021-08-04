DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) DUBAI, 4th August 2021 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is the first government organisation to adopt sustainability in its strategic plan to achieve long-term sustainability goals and the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

DEWA strives to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to build a more sustainable environment and develop long-term solutions for challenges in line with its vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

"Our strategies and plans are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a more sustainable environment and find long-term solutions to challenges. This is in accordance with the UN SDGs. As members of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we support the substantial role played by the UN in encouraging sustainable progress and SDGs by aligning our work plans, initiatives, programmes, and projects with them. During this period, there is an urgent need to mobilise global efforts to contain the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, enhance efforts to overcome poverty and inequality; as well as address climate change and develop strategic and vital sectors," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA supports the UAE’s efforts to meet its global responsibility to fight climate change, increasing the share of clean and renewable energy in Dubai’s energy mix. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of DEWA’s key projects to achieve this goal. It is the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The solar park will have a capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The solar park supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

DEWA has been a pioneer in launching environmental programmes and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. Its efforts helped reduce a large amount of carbon emissions in Dubai. Net carbon dioxide emissions in Dubai decreased by 22% in 2019, two years ahead of the Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 target to reduce the carbon emissions by 16% by 2021.

The annual Sustainability Report issued by DEWA is a useful and transparent guide that documents DEWA’s achievements and efforts throughout the year towards achieving the UAE Centennial 2071, to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. DEWA achieved significant results in the Sustainability Culture Indicator by achieving 91.2% in 2020, exceeding the global average for organisations. The indicator is based on several pillars, including leadership in achieving sustainability, strategic commitment to sustainability, innovation in sustainability, effectiveness of training, and raising awareness of sustainability.

In addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, DEWA is building a 250MW hydroelectric power station in Hatta. It is the first of its kind in the Arabian Gulf, with a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours, a lifespan of up to 80 years, and investments worth AED 1.421 billion.

The Shams Dubai initiative enables building owners to install photovoltaic panels, to generate electricity from solar power and connect them to the power grid.

Until the end of July 2021, 6,794 sites have been connected to DEWA’s grid with a total capacity of about 335 in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

DEWA adopts an integrated strategy to raise awareness on the importance of rationalising consumption and involving all customers and society members in protecting the environment and preserving natural resources. Every year, DEWA launches several innovative initiatives, programmes, and awards to encourage adopting a responsible lifestyle in using electricity and water.

DEWA’s conservation programmes and initiatives from 2011 to 2020 achieved cumulative savings of 2.44 terrawatthours (TWh) of electricity and 6.7 billion gallons of water. This is equivalent to saving AED 1.35 billion and reducing 1.220 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

DEWA is committed to supporting the educational sector and contributing to preparing the next generation of experts and leaders who will implement ambitious national strategies and plans to achieve the sustainable development. DEWA collaborates with the Ministry of Education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), and public and private entities that have a vision for sustainable development to prepare future leaders.

DEWA academy provides the best technological education programmes, supervised by the Ministry of Education and KHDA. It also provides specialised engineering and technical subjects under the supervision of Pearson-BTEC- UK, and the help of a team of instructors and engineers. The Academy prepares a generation of Emiratis who realise the importance of vocational work. After completing their studies, DEWA employs graduates at its divisions according to their specialisations and DEWA’s needs.

DEWA’s R&D Centre continues its significant contributions to build and localise knowledge and experiences in its areas of work. These include solar power generation and clean energy technologies; smart grids integration; energy efficiency; water; and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications in R&D.

DEWA provides equal opportunities for both men and women. It focuses on empowering women in managerial and technical positions. This makes DEWA a role model for public and private organisations inside and outside the UAE. The number of female employees has reached 1,943 employees across our divisions. This includes 720 women in the engineering and technical sectors and 311 employees in managerial positions. Emirati women form 81.5% of the total female workforce at DEWA. 34.2% of the R&D Centre’s staff are Emirati women who are highly educated in scientific and engineering areas.

DEWA’s efforts in sustainable development and support to the UAE’s efforts in achieving the UN SDGs have been crowned with several major international awards. These include the European Foundation Quality Management (EFQM) UN SDGs Challenge 2021.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer received the 3g Personality of the Year for good governance and sustainability in the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards 2020 from Cambridge IFA in the UK. DEWA has received the 2021 USGBC Regional Leadership Award from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).