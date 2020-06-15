UrduPoint.com
DEWA’s Virtual Employee 'Rammas' Answers 3.6 Million Enquiries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s, DEWA’s, virtual employee "Rammas", which uses Artificial Intelligence, AI, has answered about 3.6 million enquiries from January 2017 to mid-June 2020.

DEWA’s smart adoption rate increased to 96 percent by the end of May 2020. These results support DEWA’s intent to become paperless, and has already become so in 82 percent of its operations. Rammas also supports DEWA’s efforts to provide its services round the clock through several channels and smart platforms according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

"Thanks to the visionary leadership of the UAE, DEWA has become one of the world’s largest innovative utilities. It aims to redefine the concept of utilities by becoming the world’s first digital utility, using autonomous systems for renewable-energy and storage, and increasing the use of digital services. DEWA has entered the race for the future by employing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies such as AI, unmanned aerial vehicles, energy storage, blockchain, and the internet of Things, as well as developing the technical infrastructure and state-of-the-art customer centres," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

He added that DEWA provides all its services through its website and smart app, "this enables them to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, easily and safely and without visiting any of DEWA’s centres."

"The advanced version of Rammas offers new features, including a happiness index, a glossary of terms, as well as an advanced interactive menu. The service enabled several transactions, including bill enquiry and payment, tracking application status, new connection requests by contractors and consultants, and job enquiries. This raises DEWA’s quality of service, expands its scope, and adds more information to its database," said Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

Rammas answers customers’ enquiries in English and Arabic around the clock, through DEWA’s smart app, website, Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and WhatsApp business on 04 601 9999.

