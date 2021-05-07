DEWA’s Women Committee holds virtual workshops to enhance positivity during Ramadan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Women Committee has held a number of virtual workshops during the Holy Month of Ramadan to develop DEWA’s female employees’ knowledge and experience about ways of maintaining positivity and the original values of Ramadan.

The workshops also covered ways of preparing healthy and nutritious Iftar meals during the fasting month.

"DEWA provides a positive and happy work environment for its female employees, to help them to both balance and develop their professional and personal lives. The Women's Committee organises activities and discussion sessions throughout the year, to closely identify the needs and suggestions of female employees, and deepen the bonds of communication with them, in a way that will positively affect their professional and family lives, and help them to continue to be successful, excellent and active participants in building the country and preparing future generations.

Our Ramadan activities this year focused on the importance of the values of islam and authentic Arab traditions, which promote love, solidarity, tolerance, and benevolence, while prohibiting extravagance and wasteful practices," said Fatima Mohammed Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA’s Women’s Committee.

Female employees participating in the event thanked the top management at DEWA and the women's committee, for their commitment to develop the scientific and practical skills of female employees, and to help them give their best to their work and their communities