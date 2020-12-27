DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts international awards

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) runs its projects according to the highest international standards as it works to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. It also considers achieving the environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainability.

"DEWA is committed to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable electricity and water supplies. This is being done by increasing the share of renewable energy, demand-side management, and reducing emissions. This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub of clean energy and green economy. DEWA collaborates with different public and private organisations to consolidate conservation as a culture and daily behaviour. It encourages individuals to follow a responsible lifestyle in electricity and water consumption. This is in accordance with the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 to reduce 30 percent of the electricity and water demand by 2030," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s efforts to achieve sustainability resulted in it winning a range of local and international awards. It received the US SEAL Awards for Environmental Initiatives for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

In 2019, DEWA won the Committed to Sustainability Certificate by the European Foundation of Quality Management (EFQM). It has also won the Energy and Sustainability Bronze Award at the Edison Awards, for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

DEWA was awarded the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety for the 12th time.

The British Safety Council declared DEWA to be the only organisation worldwide to win both the Globe of Honour Award for the Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for eight consecutive years and the first international organisation to win the two prestigious awards at the same time. DEWA also won two awards at the International Green Apple Awards: Green Champion of Water Efficiency; and the Carbon Reduction category.

DEWA’s Head Office won the Global Energy Management Insight Award 2019 by the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM).