DEWA’s Youth Council conducts virtual and physical panel discussion with several Youth Councils

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Youth Council has organised a virtual and physical panel discussion in collaboration with Dubai Youth Council as well as the youth councils of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Emirates Steel.

The panel highlighted key achievements of youth councils, ways of turning challenges into opportunities, achieving youth aspirations and interacting with them by listening to their ideas and views.

The panel discussion was held at DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Aysha Mohammad Al Remeithi – Senior Engineer and President of DEWA Youth Council; Ali Khalid bin Zayed – Vice President of Dubai Youth Council; Amal Hussain Al Sayegh – System Senior Analyst and Member of Emirates Global Aluminium Youth Council; and Yamani Al Hadhrami – President of Emirates Steel Youth Council participated in the panel discussion.

"DEWA’s Youth Council strives to strengthen collaboration with national youth councils to provide an incubating environment for communication with youth, highlighting their role and motivating them to become an inspiration for current and future generations.

We also harness the talents of youth to serve the nation, to enhance DEWA’s global leadership and excellence," said Aysha Mohammad Al Remeithi.

"Having a strong bond between youth that share the same vision will definitely help achieve greatness to our great nation, as well as to give back to our leaders that see the future in us," said Ali Khalid bin Zayed.

"The youth of our county will forever be the beacon that lights our path to the future, amplified by the traditions, trusts, and knowledge set forth by our forefathers" said Yamani Al Hadhrami.

"At Emirates Global Aluminium, youth are the future. It will be our task to build on what our predecessors have achieved, to make this company and the UAE even greater, and to provide the metal the world needs to make modern life possible for decades ahead, while safeguarding the future of our environment. It was inspiring to discuss with the panelists our achievements so far and aspirations for the future. I look forward to hearing more of what the youth is capable of and am confident that our youth are on the right track," said Amal Hussain Al Sayegh.