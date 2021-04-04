DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion on enhancing role of youth in sustainable development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Youth Council held a virtual panel discussion with the Youth Council of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to discuss the role of the youth in achieving sustainable development, in support of the UAE’s journey to create a green, low carbon economy over next few decades.

The panel featured Dr. Aaesha Alnuaimi, Director of DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, Senior Engineer and DEWA's Youth Council President; and Mohammed Al Jawi, Acting Director of Waste Management and Environment at EGA.

Dr. Alnuaimi highlighted the importance of awareness activities and events in supporting the Innovation Centre’s role in strengthening and developing the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies. This is through sharing experiences, developing the skills and experiences, as well as providing a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies.

Alremeithi highlighted that the Council builds bridges of communication with youth councils all over the UAE to raise the awareness among youth on clean and renewable energy as well as sustainable development. The Council also supports DEWA’s strategy to invest in youth, provide an interactive platform to empower and engage them in anticipating and shaping the future.

"Tackling climate change is the defining challenge of our generation. We will only solve this immense problem by working together to find solutions. A good example is the cooperation we have with DEWA to produce solar aluminium, which enables us to produce material the world needs in a more sustainable way, to create a sustainable society," said Fatma AlBastaki, Chairperson of EGA's Youth Council.