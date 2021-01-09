DEWA’s Youth Council organises awareness and interactive virtual events

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 9th January 2021 (WAM) - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Youth Council organised 15 initiatives and programmes for more than 550 virtual participants in Q4 of 2020, in collaboration with DEWA’s local and international partners. The Council held virtual brainstorming sessions across all DEWA’s divisions to meet the needs of youth and listen to their views and aspirations. Youth happiness towards key activities by the council reached 94% during this period.

DEWA works in line with an integrated strategy to unleash the potential of youth to be fully engaged in achieving the UAE Vision 2021 and Dubai Plan 201 for Dubai to be a city of happy, creative, and empowered people. This also achieves DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. DEWA’s workforce includes 1,865 young employees between the ages of 18 and 29, around 15% of the overall workforce, with young men and women forming 66.54% and 33.46% respectively.

"DEWA’s top management strives to support the Youth Council and provides an environment for youth to nurture their ideas and talents. It also develops initiatives and projects that focus on their interests. Since its establishment in 2017, the Youth Council is committed to empowering youth and enhancing their capabilities. Its strategy is based on five main themes: National Identity and Values, Continuing education, Professional Development, Future Accelerators and Innovation; and Sustainability," said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President.

The Youth Council and the Women’s Committee at DEWA organised a panel discussion entitled ‘The Role of Youth and Women in the Sector of Utilities in UAE, towards Achieving Sustainability.’ It was attended by more than 350 individuals around the world.

The Youth Council organised a youth circle entitled ‘Emirati youth in the energy sector and beyond the next 50 years,’ in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority and Dubai Youth Council.

The Council organised the 7th session of Youth Talk programme in collaboration with ‘Village Story’ to learn how to grow microgreens. The Council also held an interactive virtual workshop entitled ‘Local soap making,’ inspired by local natural elements. The workshop was held in collaboration with the Emirati training company ‘Sxill’.

The council held a youth debate on the impact of working from a distance on their creativity. In cooperation ‘With Hope’ organisation, the Council organised the virtual session ‘Occupational Burnout.’ DEWA’s Youth Council also collaborated with the Society of Engineers’ Youth Council to organise a specialised workshop on shaping the future and clean energy entitled ‘Solar Energy: Present and Future Perspectives