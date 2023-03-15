Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Casa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) Deyaar Development has launched its seafront project Mar Casa with a total value of AED1.1 billion.

A residential destination at Dubai Maritime City where heritage meets modernity, Mar Casa is connected to the old city, the financial centre of Dubai and the Jumeirah area.

Mar Casa presents an iconic architecture that seamlessly blends the beauty of the sea with the cutting-edge design of a modern metropolis, and features amenities, smart and sustainable infrastructure and quality of construction. The unique sea wave-inspired façade of the project creates a harmonious connection between land and sea.

Comprising 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses which boast floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies, the 52-floor Mar Casa residential tower is slated to become a true landmark in Dubai Maritime City.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said, "Through this project, we are pleased to offer more real estate investment opportunities to a broader base of new owners and investors interested in owning residential units that adopt the concept of sustainability in addition to luxury.”

The project offers a full floor of recreational amenities such as an indoor and outdoor residents’ lounge, padel court, yoga and breakout spaces, pools, kids play area, and kids club.

Every apartment and penthouse at Mar Casa is a smart home equipped with advanced IP intercoms, and smart access and lighting control systems. All units also come packed with premium-brand appliances.