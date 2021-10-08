UrduPoint.com

DFDC Approves The Sharjah Social Risk Register

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:45 AM

DFDC approves the Sharjah Social Risk Register

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) The Department of Family Development Centres (DFDC) of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA) in Sharjah, represented by the Department of Studies and Knowledge, announced the approval of the Social Risk Register project at the Emirate of Sharjah level, in collaboration with nine government institutions, during a recent coordination meeting held by the Department at the Council's headquarters.

The register is an early warning system designed to track the most widespread and influential social risk indicators in the Emirate of Sharjah's society. The project aims to intervene early in order to deal with social phenomena and to develop preventive and curative plans based on sound evidence in order to treat family problems, to define roles and make recommendations to those responsible for making decisions and developing family-related policies and legislation, as well as enhancing cooperation between various government agencies and coordinating their efforts to assist the family's stability and cohesion, and grand safety of its members, resulting in a cohesive and sustainable society.

According to Reham Al-Sabt, Director of the Family Development Centres’ Studies and Knowledge Department, the Social Risks Register project is based on monitoring widespread social phenomena and the data collected by the administration and partners, and includes identifying, defining, and evaluating "social risks based on their effects on the individual, family, and society, their likelihood of occurrence, and the size of groups at risk and affected and the extent to which the concerned institutions are efficient and adaptable in confronting danger to be able to prioritize risks according to their severity.

