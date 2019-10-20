DFF announces participation of refugee team in First Global DXB Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, the organiser of the First Global DXB Challenge, announced the participation of a Syrian refugee team in the competition.

To be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the DFF, from 24th-27th October, 2019 at the Festival Arena in Dubai, the First Global DXB Challenge is set to attract 1,500 participants from 191 countries.

The "Hope Team" is participating in the competition under the theme, "Ambition Without Limits", and plans to demonstrate the use of robotics and Artificial Intelligence to rebuild their country and improve the lives of its people.

The DFF said that the name of the team reflects the event’s objective of highlighting the role of the youth in creating a better tomorrow and overcoming challenges, including wars and conflicts.

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Managing Director of the DFF, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, said the First Global DXB Challenge is an opportunity to create a new model for how bright young minds can help humanity face the challenges facing our planet.

The Hope team’s supervisor, Yaman Alnajar, said that the team’s journey is a story of determination, tenacity and hard work. The Hope Team, which includes Maher Al-Essawi, Ammar Kabour, Salam Al-Farkh, Youssef Shaaban and Amina Kabour, believes that the obstacles and difficulties they faced in war-torn Syria motivated them to find a way out of the situation and learn new and innovative solutions.

The members of the Hope Team are part of Multi Aid Programmes that offer free education to 3,000 children in refugee camps in Lebanon.