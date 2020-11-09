DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing the Next 50’ project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has organised a virtual workshop with 350 experts from among entrepreneurs, innovators, academics, investors, and specialists in various futuristic and technology sectors, to involve them in the national initiative "Designing the Next 50".

The event was part of the foundation’s efforts to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to engage the public in shaping the future of the UAE during the next 50 years through the "Designing the Next 50" project. The project brings together all segments of society to devise a comprehensive development plan for the next five decades beyond 2021 in line with the UAE Centennial 2071.

Through DFF’s unique platform, the participants presented 150 diverse opinions in various futuristic fields across five pillars, which were then reviewed more than 2,000 times.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, noted that the UAE leadership places high importance on developing the skills of all community members, especially youth and local talent, through multiple programmes, initiatives, and national projects. Furthermore, it is aware of the importance of mitigating upcoming challenges and leveraging current opportunities to shape the future of the country’s vital sectors and enhance its global competitiveness to achieve excellence in all fields.

Belhoul said, "DFF supports national endeavours to achieve the "2020: Towards the next 50" agenda, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Within the framework of the "Designing the Next 50" project, the foundation has invited its network of local and international partners to share their ideas and visions for the future of various economic and social sectors in the UAE.

"

He added, "These contributions will be used to prepare public reports that analyse the most prominent current and future challenges, and propose a set of creative solutions across five pillars: Future Skills and Jobs, Future of Education, Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sustainability and the Future of the Environment, and sports and Lifestyle of the Future."

The first pillar, Future Skills and Jobs, focused on identifying the requirements of the workplace of the future, where rapid technological advancement leads to the creation of new jobs, in addition to changing the nature of current jobs.

Under the Future of education pillar, the participants discussed the drastic transformation that the sector is undergoing worldwide and the role of technological progress in developing new educational methods and models based on the principle of continuous lifelong learning.

The third pillar, Economy and Entrepreneurship, involved the experts in proposing feasible solutions to empower start-ups and entrepreneurs and create an enabling economic environment that attracts the best global talent.

Under the Sustainability and the Future of the Environment pillar, the workshop examined opportunities to diversify energy sources during the next 50 years. The attendees also suggested ideas to motivate the community to adopt responsible consumption patterns to preserve the environment and reduce energy demand that depletes natural resources.

The fifth pillar, Sport and Lifestyle of the Future, explored ways to promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle among all segments of society despite the increasing dependence on technology in many aspects of life.