DFF hosts week of workshops, community events and experiences for future-readiness

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) Dubai Future Foundation,DFF, launched Dubai Future Week which offers an exciting schedule of community events, interactive workshops and experiences held from 3 to 7 November at AREA 2071 in Emirates Tower, as part of efforts to offer a global futuristic experience that promotes technological knowledge and applications.

Under the theme:''Imagining, Designing and Executing the Future'', Dubai Future Week is complementary and open to the public. Participants will have the opportunity to preview international films that envision the future, play Human Experience 2.0, an awareness game that introduces futuristic technologies, marvel at the Future Exhibition of images, shopping and the future of food, and engage in Future Dialogues which will explore various sectors such as education, workforce, economics and transportation.

On the first day, DFF will hold two workshops on futurism and technology.

The ‘Workshop Future 4.0: Xponential Transformation Workshop to Thrive in the Future’ session will be presented by Paul Epping, Co-founder and Chairman of EQxponential and Tariq Quireshy, Co-Founder and CEO of EQxponential and MAD Group. Through the workshop, participants will learn how to chart future projections and methodologies to develop forward-looking strategies. The second workshop is ‘Human Blockchain Experience’ by – Gavin Aspden, Director at PwC’s academy middle East, aiming to teach participants how blockchain technology works through live demonstrations.

Finally, Dubai Airports Head of Cybersecurity & Resilience Practice Biju Hameed will be speaking at ‘Cloud, AI and IoT Disruptors in the New Digital World Order – A Cybersecurity Perspective’ to discuss the importance of cyber-resilience in today’s technological landscape.