DFF’s knowledge platforms and publications reach 5 million social media followers

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Dubai Future Foundation’s, DFF, knowledge-sharing platforms, including Mostaqbal Portal, Popular Science Arabia, MIT Tech Review Arabia and Future Talks, which have been diligently sharing quality Arabic content on the latest science and technology developments have reached more than five million followers across their social media channels.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy CEO and COO of DFF, said, "Knowledge sharing is one of the most important pillars that we focus on within the DFF, and it is clearly represented in the strategy of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, that focuses on promoting and strengthening the country’s position as a global leader in scientific content creation and knowledge-sharing. It keeps members of the society abreast with the latest trends and technological advancements globally, as well as enable decision-makers within Dubai and the UAE to better anticipate and navigate the future of strategic sectors."

As a result of the UAE’s strategic partnerships with many government and private companies, such as the Ministry of education, Emirates Airlines, local Emirati newspapers and international news stations, the content is also seeing a global reach.

He added, "The success that we have seen – over 500 views – on DFF’s knowledge platforms, confirms our commitment to continue sharing the latest trends, research, and scientific content about our latest findings in the science and tech sectors to best prepare key sectors and the general public for the future.

"

The number of visits to the Mostaqbal Portal’s website, an Arabic platform dedicated to sharing science and technology news in a simplified manner has reached more than 4.6 million unique visits, while the number of video views that it has published has reached more than 500 million, and its daily news bulletins have seen more than 32,000 subscribers around the world.

The digital content created by the portal has reached over 187 million people, while 12,000 articles that include news updates, studies, and research results have been published.

In cooperation with Haykal Media and DFF, MIT Technology Review Arabia publishes hundreds of scientific articles through its twice-yearly printed edition. With more than 140,000 followers on social media, the website publishes several articles specialised in innovation and emerging technology on a daily basis.

Popular Science magazine, a reader-friendly publication that brings its readers the latest scientific and technological developments around the globe and in the region, published 16 issues in Arabic, and 160,000 copies were distributed in more than 20 countries. The magazine recorded more than 60 million views annually across its various online platforms and currently has more than 270,000 followers on social media.