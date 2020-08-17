DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ disclosure of H1 2020 results

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today announced that its listed companies have recorded a 96 percent compliance regarding the disclosure of financial statements for the first half of 2020 results within the deadline.

As much as 47 UAE companies listed on the DFM have disclosed the first half of 2020. Out of the 16 non-UAE companies dually listed on exchange, 13 companies have disclosed their results within the deadline.

The DFM submitted a detailed report to the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, including the disclosure dates and its remarks on the disclosures according to SCA requirements.