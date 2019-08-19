UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFM Achieves 96% Compliance In Listed Companies' Disclosure Of Q2-2019 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies' disclosure of Q2-2019 results

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today announced that its listed companies have recorded a 96 percent compliance regarding the disclosure of Q2-2019 results within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the period.

The total number of UAE public and private joint-stock companies as well as the dually- listed companies on DFM, which disclosed their second-quarter results, reached 64 companies out of 67 companies, as both MARKA and Drake & Scull didn’t disclose their results, while Agility submitted preliminary results only.

The Exchange submitted a detailed report to the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, including the disclosure dates and its remarks on the disclosures according to SCA requirements.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Marka Dubai Financial Market From

Recent Stories

PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme launched for youth upl ..

45 minutes ago

Opposition's APC to negatively impact Kashmir caus ..

45 minutes ago

Girl dies after consuming black stone in Multan

45 minutes ago

47.8% passed in 9th class exam in Sargodha

45 minutes ago

Motorway Police SI injured in road accident

59 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif to Visit Japan, China by End of Augus ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.