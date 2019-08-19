DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies' disclosure of Q2-2019 results

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today announced that its listed companies have recorded a 96 percent compliance regarding the disclosure of Q2-2019 results within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the period.

The total number of UAE public and private joint-stock companies as well as the dually- listed companies on DFM, which disclosed their second-quarter results, reached 64 companies out of 67 companies, as both MARKA and Drake & Scull didn’t disclose their results, while Agility submitted preliminary results only.

The Exchange submitted a detailed report to the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, including the disclosure dates and its remarks on the disclosures according to SCA requirements.