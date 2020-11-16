UrduPoint.com
DFM Achieves 97% Compliance In Listed Companies’ Disclosure Of Q3-2020 Results

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ disclosure of Q3-2020 results

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today announced that its listed companies have recorded a 97% compliance regarding the disclosure of Q3-2020 results within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the period.

The total number of UAE public joint stock companies as well as the dually- listed companies on DFM, which disclosed their third quarter results, reached 61 companies out of 63 companies, as both MARKA and Arabtec Holding didn’t disclose their results.

The Exchange submitted a detailed report to the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority including the disclosure dates and its remarks on the disclosures according to SCA requirements.

