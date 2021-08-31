UrduPoint.com

DFM Cancels Minimum Trading Commission From 1st Of September 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that the minimum trading commission will be waived as of 1st of September 2021, as part of its numerous initiatives aimed at promoting retail investors’ participation in the market and enabling them to avail its lucrative investment opportunities that include a diversified range of asset classes and financial products.

Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of the DFM said: "Waiving the minimum trading commission represents a significant development for retail investors in particular, as it will directly reduce the transaction cost and consequently maximises the potential return, hence encouraging them to further trade on the market. The larger number of transactions will ultimately benefit various stakeholders including investors, brokerage houses, etc.

